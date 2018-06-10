Really Ripped: RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Flexes Her Buns Of Steel For Fitness Competition

Teresa Giudice Takes The Bronze In Bikini Bodybuilding Contest

Teresa Giudice is living her best life right now.

According to People reports, Teresa Giudice competed in the bikini division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday in Medford, NJ and won third place!

Teresa had the support of her family, including brother Joe and his wife Melissa.

Check out more photos from the competition below then hit the flip to see how Teresa got so fit!