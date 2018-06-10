Really Ripped: RHONJ’s Teresa Giudice Flexes Her Buns Of Steel For Fitness Competition

- By Bossip Staff
1 of 15

MEDFORD, NJ - JUNE 09: Teresa Giudice competes in the Bikini Division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on June 9, 2018 in Medford, New Jersey.

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Teresa Giudice Takes The Bronze In Bikini Bodybuilding Contest

Teresa Giudice is living her best life right now.

According to People reports, Teresa Giudice competed in the bikini division of the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on Saturday in Medford, NJ and won third place!

MEDFORD, NJ - JUNE 09: Joe Gorga, Teresa Giudice and Melissa Gorga pose at the NPC South Jersey Bodybuilding Championships on June 9, 2018 in Medford, New Jersey.

(Dave Kotinsky/Getty Images)

Teresa had the support of her family, including brother Joe and his wife Melissa.

Check out more photos from the competition below then hit the flip to see how Teresa got so fit!

"Always remember your focus determines your reality!" @the1tlz 💪🏼

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

Laterals with a front raise as part of today's shoulder workout @the1tlz 💪🏼

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

Stiff legged dead lift on cables @the1tlz 💪🏼 #legs 💀

A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

    TRX oblique crunch @the1tlz 💪🏼#abs #getfit #feelsgood

    A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

    Narrow grip pull down #back #workingout #summeriscoming 🌞 @the1tlz 💪🏼

    A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

    Front squats with heels elevated 💪🏼 #getfit #legs #lifestyle

    A post shared by TERESA GIUDICE (@teresagiudice) on

