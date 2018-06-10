In White Folks News: Vince Vaughn Has Been Arrested For A DUI In Manhattan Beach, California

Vince Vaughn Arrested In California Early Sunday Morning

Vince Vaughn got locked up.

According to reports from TMZ, the actor is in jail after an early morning DUI arrest.

Law enforcement reports that the actor was arrested around 4 AM on Sunday in Manhattan Beach, CA–which is about 30 minutes south of Los Angeles.

Vaughn is said to still be in custody right now. Though the details of his arrest are still relatively unclear, a source tells TMZ that the Wedding Crashers star was stopped at a checkpoint while driving with a passenger in his car.

If charged, this would be Vaughn’s first DUI offense. His reps have not yet commented on the matter.