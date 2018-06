Gucci Mane Brings Keyshia Kaoir To Walt Disneyworld Resorts

Just when you thought Gucci Mane and Keyshia Kaoir couldn’t get any happier the Davises headed to the happiest place on Earf — aka Disney World.

HOT WIFE !!!🏆 RICH HUSBAND !!!💰 A post shared by Gucci Mane (@laflare1017) on Jun 9, 2018 at 11:10am PDT

Both Gucci and Keyshia posted photos from their excursion on Instagram. Hit the flip for more joyous photos.