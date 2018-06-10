Domino’s Issues Statement After Deplorable Dough Disher’s Caught Calling Black Customer The N-Word

Domino’s Issues Statement, Fires Florida Employee Who Used Racial Slur

A rancid racist is out of a job after he called a black customer a “n***r” after a dispute over a long wait for a pizza.

According to WSVN, Marlon Robinson of Pembroke Pines, Florida recorded a May 5 incident where he argued with an employee after waiting over two hours fo his pie.

“You’re the manager, I’m the customer. Act accordingly,” says Robinson in the video.

An irate employee then threw Robinson’s pizza boxes on the floor and the N-word was dropped.

Robinson has since hired an attorney.

“I don’t want to be silent about something that — you know, I’m a 36-year-old man,” said Robinson to WSVN. “I’ve lived in this community over 25 years, and I don’t think that the kids after me who maybe look like me or act like me or talk like me should have to deal with this whenever they go somewhere and not be heard.”

The news site also reached out to Domino’s Pizza’s corporate offices for comment on the incident and they confirmed that the employee has been fired.