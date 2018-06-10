Damar Jackson Drops Visuals For His Latest Single Featuring Gucci Mane “Retawded” [VIDEO]

Damar Jackson Drops New Video Featuring Gucci Mane

Damar Jackson’s latest visual off his album “Unfaithful Deluxe” features Zone 6’s own, Gucci Mane. The song is called “Retawded” but Jackson explains why he chose to use the term despite it being on the controversial side.

“Retawded is something that’s big in our culture in Louisiana,” Damar said. ” We use this term in a good way and soon as I heard the beat I knew I was going go crazy. This song touches a lot of people in every city and small town because we all have a Martin Luther King street around the world. And as far as the south, we all know about Circle K. This is the song of the summer with the tempo and bounce. Me and Gucci chopped it up and he knew, as soon as he heard it, that it was a hit. I respect him for rocking wit me and recognizing my art. This is just the beginning of me becoming the new face of RnB.”

The “Retwawded” video dropped Thursday, June 7th and already hit nearly well over a million views! This record has been taking over the clubs and hitting mainstream stations all over.

Follow Damar on Twitter @damarjackson