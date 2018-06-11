Phaedra Parks’ Sons Reportedly Haven’t Seen Apollo Nida In Two Years—But Is His Fiancee Returning To RHOA?

Phaedra Parks’ Sons Haven’t Visited Apollo In Prison

Apollo Nida hasn’t seen the sons he shares with Phaedra Parks in over two years. That’s the latest news today surrounding the ex-RHOA star’s incarcerated ex.

As previously reported Phaedra (finally) officially divorced Apollo in July 2017 after he did his best to delay proceedings while he remains incarcerated on wire fraud charges.

Now RadarOnline reports that Phaedra’s been keeping her sons out of the federal prison where Apollo’s locked up because it’s “too hard on them.”

“Phaedra has not gone to see Apollo in like two years,” a source told the site. “The kids rarely see Apollo — it is just too hard on them.”

Despite that, however, the site adds that Apollo speaks to his sons “every day or every other day” despite Phaedra not taking them to visit.

“It is 100 percent all about the kids at this point,” the source continued. “If the boys have seen their father, it was not with Phaedra.”

Can you blame Phaedra for not wanting to take her sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, to prison?

In addition to the news about Phaedra and Apollo’s kids, there’s new info about Apollo’s fiancee. Remember her?

More on the flip.