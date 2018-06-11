Phaedra Parks’ Sons Reportedly Haven’t Seen Apollo Nida In Two Years—But Is His Fiancee Returning To RHOA?
Phaedra Parks’ Sons Haven’t Visited Apollo In Prison
Apollo Nida hasn’t seen the sons he shares with Phaedra Parks in over two years. That’s the latest news today surrounding the ex-RHOA star’s incarcerated ex.
As previously reported Phaedra (finally) officially divorced Apollo in July 2017 after he did his best to delay proceedings while he remains incarcerated on wire fraud charges.
Now RadarOnline reports that Phaedra’s been keeping her sons out of the federal prison where Apollo’s locked up because it’s “too hard on them.”
“Phaedra has not gone to see Apollo in like two years,” a source told the site. “The kids rarely see Apollo — it is just too hard on them.”
Issa #wrap #thanks so much to @thepointsguy & @briankelly for making this one of the most memorable #birthdays for my #sons we had a ball on @disneycruiseline and I will be #blogging about our experience and giving you some #tips on making it magical! Thank you to #noigjeremy for getting me together & @thetonibshow for capturing the moments, being a an awesome friend and sharing your #sweet Jamieson with us! #familyvacation #cruise #travel with #children #mother #disney 🛳💗✈️
Despite that, however, the site adds that Apollo speaks to his sons “every day or every other day” despite Phaedra not taking them to visit.
“It is 100 percent all about the kids at this point,” the source continued. “If the boys have seen their father, it was not with Phaedra.”
Can you blame Phaedra for not wanting to take her sons Ayden, 8, and Dylan, 5, to prison?
In addition to the news about Phaedra and Apollo’s kids, there’s new info about Apollo’s fiancee. Remember her?
More on the flip.
After appearing on RHOA season 9, it looks like Apollo Nida’s proud fiancee Sherien Almufti is returning to television.
And while she won’t be on Bravo, RadarOnline reports that she’ll be seen looking for a wedding dress on TLC’s “Say Yes To The Dress: Atlanta.”
“Holy s***,” says Sherien in a trailer while looking for the perfect garb to wear while wedding her convicted scammer sweetie.
Who’s going to watch? 👀 Y’all need to see which beautiful dress 👰🏻I chose. I know my baby @apollonida03 is going to love it, will you? Tune in On June 9th for #TLC’s “Say Yes to The Dress- Atlanta” season 10 premiere. @apollonida03 I love you!! 💑💕💍🥂🙌🏽😍😘💃🏻🕺🏻 #cantwait #love #wedding #positivevibes #livingmybestlife #tlc #sayyestothedress #atlanta
Sherien will have to wait to wear her wedding dress however, Apollo’s release date is August 29, 2020.
Help me wish this beautiful man a very happy birthday @apollonida03 Time is flying by baby, stay strong 💪🏽 continue to be humble and cool as a cucumber 🥒 😜 I am so grateful to have ever met you 🙌🏽 God has a major plan, It’s HUGE hope you’re ready. You’re so amazing even thru all of this you manage to deal with my crap too 😩 thank you❤️. It’s so true God gives his hardest battles to his strongest soldiers. I love you so much! screw what the haters say, I got your back and we WILL make it thru this. Happy birthday my love, much happier days are to come!! 🎉🍾🥂❤️😘💋🎈 #happybirthday #love #patience #positivity #truth #humbleness #support
Will you be tuning in June 9 to see Sherien???
Sherien is getting blasted for posting a throwback picture of her and Apollo before he went to prison. The pic taken four years ago was clearly while he was still married to Phaedra Parks.
Sherien clapped back at the shade from RHOA fans.
Sherien also recently filmed another show HGTV’s, “Sale Of 2 Cities” about buyers in two differencet cities home shopping on the same budget.