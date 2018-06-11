Queen Thiccconcé Flaunted Her Thong-Gobbling Creole Cakes But Everyone DRAGGED Her Slovenly Hubby Instead
- By Bossip Staff
The Carters’ Nekkid OTR II Promo Pics Spark Chaos
We’re officially caught up in OTR II hysteria that boiled over with Queen Thiccconcé and her slovenly hubby’s On the Run Tour Book where the seemingly nekkid in love birds shared pearl clutch-worthy photos in a rare step outside the box that sparked hilarious chaos (and MORE Rap dad Jay slander) across the internet.
Peep the Twitter chaos over the Carter’s nekkid photo spread on the flip.
Feature photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images For Parkwood Entertainment