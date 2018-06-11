Queen Thiccconcé Flaunted Her Thong-Gobbling Creole Cakes But Everyone DRAGGED Her Slovenly Hubby Instead

I ain’t never seen this kinda energy from Bey and Jay 👀👀👀 pic.twitter.com/kp8CAacmSk — Trilla🖤 (@TaraLee_Heaux) June 9, 2018

The Carters’ Nekkid OTR II Promo Pics Spark Chaos

We’re officially caught up in OTR II hysteria that boiled over with Queen Thiccconcé and her slovenly hubby’s On the Run Tour Book where the seemingly nekkid in love birds shared pearl clutch-worthy photos in a rare step outside the box that sparked hilarious chaos (and MORE Rap dad Jay slander) across the internet.

ITS FREAKY FRIDAYYY, KIM IS IN BEYONCE'S BODAYYY pic.twitter.com/zo2jHbp4HD — Oluniyi Gates (@oluwapower) June 10, 2018

