Here’s What Happened At Summer Jam 2018 (That You Might Care About)
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
Summer Jam 2018 Came & Went With Mixed Reviews
Hot 97’s iconic Summer Jam concert usually comes thru with star-studded performances and surprises but, uh, that wasn’t the case this year which explains the very mixed reactions flooding Twitter. But, hey, at least we got an EPIC Meek Mill performance and litty Swizz vs. Timbaland beat battle.
Peep the best moments from Summer Jam 2018 (and some Twitter chitter-chatter) on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo by Taylor Hill/WireImage