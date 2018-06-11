Here’s What Happened At Summer Jam 2018 (That You Might Care About)

Meek Mill proving Dreams and Nightmares intro is still undefeated #SummerJampic.twitter.com/9qemdRT4dW — Souf Sil Fa Lil (@Nicktheegr8) June 11, 2018

Summer Jam 2018 Came & Went With Mixed Reviews

Hot 97’s iconic Summer Jam concert usually comes thru with star-studded performances and surprises but, uh, that wasn’t the case this year which explains the very mixed reactions flooding Twitter. But, hey, at least we got an EPIC Meek Mill performance and litty Swizz vs. Timbaland beat battle.

Swizz Beatz brought out Timbaland for a beat battle at Summer Jam.

pic.twitter.com/QIS0GkE8aF — Rap All-Stars (@RapAllStars) June 11, 2018

Peep the best moments from Summer Jam 2018 (and some Twitter chitter-chatter) on the flip.