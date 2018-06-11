If You Kare: KanYe West’s 41st Sunken Celebration Featured A Mentalist And Cookies And Coffee With His Face On Them

Kanye West Birthday Party Attended By Kid Cudi, Pusha T, Quavo, Iman Shumpert, Teyana Taylor And Kardashian Sisters

In case you didn’t already know, Kanye West celebrated his 41st birthday on Friday

Kim wished him Happy Birthday using this photo of him holding baby Chicago on one of their many private flights.

Welcome to the good life… A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian) on Jun 9, 2018 at 6:50am PDT

She kept the precious posts up over the weekend sharing this shot of herself in bed with all three of their offspring.

If you were paying attention Saturday night, Kim also shared photos and video footage from the candlelit dinner party she threw for Ye, which was attended by her sisters Kourtney and Kendall, as well as Quavo, Pusha T, Kid Cudi, Teyana Taylor, Iman Shumpert and other notables. Kanye’s dad Ray West was also in attendance.

Kim also flew in Israeli mentalist Lior Suchard from Tel Aviv and he performed tricks for the crowd. Hit the flip for more from the party.