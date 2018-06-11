Damn, Again?? Trey Songz Sued For “Violent Rage” Against 2 Women At Philly Strip Club

Image via Paras Griffin/Getty Images

Trey Songz Sued For Alleged Attacking 2 Women

Trey Songz seems to have a lot of trouble with women these days and we’re not talkin’ about unrequited love or romance drama.

According to TMZ, Trey is being sued after the singer allegedly laid hands on two women while leaving a strip club in Philadelphia.

The story goes that the women tried to take a photo of him and he went after them. He allegedly grabbed the woman’s arm and twisted her wrist. The purported victim claims she spiraled into depression and needed psychiatric treatment. She also says she suffered potential “physical disfigurement”

She is suing for medical expenses and more. The other woman who was with her is her cousin who previously sued Trey for the attack.