Are You Feeling These Chest Puppies? Dream Doll Inflates Her Tiddays With $5,000 Implants
Dream Doll Brags About Her Breast Implants
Love and Hip Hop New York’s Dream Doll hit the Sumer Jam stage yesterday in East Rutherford, New Jersey and showed off her banging bawwwdy in a sexy get up. The rapper took a snap of her performance outfit for instagram, disclosing how much she spent on one of her most viable assets.
Dream Doll says she dropped 5 racks on these ta-tas. Do you think they look great?
While you’re here…here’s a little snippet of her performance from the night…
Straight out of the Bronx shit 💪🏼Words can’t express how Excited I am, what type of adrenaline rush I had also how bad my feet was burning 🤣🤣 Thank you god🙏🏼 Thank you @donqhbtl for Bringing me out at #SUMMERJAM today to perform “Everything Nice” REMIX REAL 1 ❤️ Love all my supporters shit could get done with out y’all, cant wait to tell you guys where I’m performing at NEXT 😉 Stay tuned #LIFEINPLASTIC #TEAMDREAM #EVERYTHINGNICE
More after the flip.