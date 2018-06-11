Are You Feeling These Chest Puppies? Dream Doll Inflates Her Tiddays With $5,000 Implants

Dream Doll Brags About Her Breast Implants

Love and Hip Hop New York’s Dream Doll hit the Sumer Jam stage yesterday in East Rutherford, New Jersey and showed off her banging bawwwdy in a sexy get up. The rapper took a snap of her performance outfit for instagram, disclosing how much she spent on one of her most viable assets.

Dream Doll says she dropped 5 racks on these ta-tas. Do you think they look great?

While you’re here…here’s a little snippet of her performance from the night…

More after the flip.