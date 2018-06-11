Ain’t Isht Woman Charged With Child Endangerment After Viral Video Shows Her Driving Black Grandkids In Dog Kennels

Woman Charged After Riding With Kids In Kennels

A Memphis area woman has been charged after a video of her letting her grandkids out her car in pet kennels went viral. Folks were up in arms over the video which only last a few seconds, ad may reported it to local police. Welp! The Memphis PD found her and assured the public she was charged in the matter.

According to ABC7, 62-year-old Leimome Cheeks was charged with two counts of child endangerment. In a Memphis police affidavit, Cheeks says there was no room inside her vehicle Saturday, so she told her grandchildren — ages 7 and 8 — to get inside the kennels. There were no air conditioning vents in the back of the vehicle and the children told police they became hot. Temperatures in the area reached about 95 degrees Fahrenheit.

Tennessee police say a woman has been charged with transporting two young children in pet kennels inside her vehicle. https://t.co/yDWsEeSWj2 pic.twitter.com/1dN0A2dQjn — ABC News (@ABC) June 11, 2018

Yikes!