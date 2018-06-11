Tristan Thompson Temptress Lani Blair Celebrates Her Birthday In Las Vegas, Says Baller Isn’t Even On Her Mind

Lani Blair Not Even Thinking About Tristan Thompson During B’Day Party

In case you’ve been wondering what Lani Blair has been up to since photos of her with Tristan Thompson nearly destroyed his relationship with Khloe Kardashian just days before the birth of their daughter True … the model/”headline maker” has actually been living her best life and was in Vegas this weekend to turn up for her birthday.

“You know what, I’ve always liked Vegas. It’s a fun interesting place to be. A lot going on,” Blair told US Weekly. “I heard a lot of good things about this place. Can’t wait.”

Lani declined to discuss the scandal or her relations with Thompson, telling US Weekly:

“I just want to have a good time tonight. I don’t even want to get into that,” she told Us. “It’s not even on my mind. It’s my birthday. It’s my birthday weekend. I’m here to have a good time.” She continued: “I’m not even thinking about that right now. I just want to go inside. Have a good time. Have a couple drinks.”

Sidenote: Who do you think has spent more time under the knife — Khloe or Lani?