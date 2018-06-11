People Ain’t Isht: Watch This Heartless D-Bag Destroy A Homeless Person’s Camp And Toss It Into Lake [Video]

Image via Getty

Oakland Jogger Recorded Destroying Homeless Camp

What type of miserable person would you have to be to destroy the “home” of someone who has no place to live?

Apparently, you have to be this guy. The SFGate reports that an Oakland jogger was seen on camera completely wrecking a homeless camp and tossing the belongings into a lake.

Angry onlookers like JJ Harris, who was filming, and several others implored the man to stop, but to no avail.

Seems pretty obvious who this piece of s#!t voted for and what type of hats he likes to wear…