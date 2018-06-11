Woman Who Kidnapped Kamiyah Mobley At Birth Sentenced To 18 Years

Kamiyah Mobley, who was kidnapped at birth by Gloria Williams, who raised her for 17 years, speaks out exclusively to our @EvaPilgrim: https://t.co/iYImUGxgVS pic.twitter.com/pWxqflo3jM — Good Morning America (@GMA) June 11, 2018

Kamiyah Mobley’s Kidnapper Sentenced

The woman who stole Kamiyah Mobley at birth and raised her as her own has been sentenced. CNN reports that Gloria Williams was sentenced Friday to 18 years in prison for kidnapping Kamiyah in 1998 from a Jacksonville hospital.

Along with her prison sentence, a judge ruled that Williams cannot later profit from her story via a book, movie or TV deal.

The news source adds that she will receive credit of 511 days for time served and has 30 days to appeal the sentence. Williams apologized to both Kamiyah and her biological mother for her crime.

Kamiyah still calls Williams her “mother” and was seen on “Iyanla Fix My Life” cursing the life coach for trying to get her to cope with her kidnapping.