Watch The Trailer For Jay Williams’ YouTube Original Series “Best Shot” Produced By LeBron James And Maverick Carter[VIDEO]

LeBron James And Maverick Carter Produce YouTube Series About Jay Williams’ Coaching HS Basketball In Newark

Now THIS looks good.

Today YouTube released the official trailer for the highly anticipated YouTube Original docu-series Best Shot. The all-new eight-part series follows ESPN college basketball analyst and former NCAA champion and NBA standout, Jay Williams, as he returns to his home state of New Jersey to join Newark’s Central High School boys basketball coaching staff. Alongside longtime head coach Shawn McCray, they’ll chase the school’s first state championship in over a decade while working together to mentor the players through their own unique challenges and personal conflicts.

The series is executive produced by LeBron James and Maverick Carter of SpringHill Entertainment and directed by Emmy-nominated documentary filmmaker, Michael John Warren (Fearless, Jay-Z Fade to Black, Drake: Better Than Good Enough).

Best Shot will launch exclusively on the NBA YouTube channel on July 18th.