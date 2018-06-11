Booked And Busy Barbz: Nicki Minaj Announces Tour With Future, Plus TWO New Singles

Nicki Minaj Announces New Tour And Two Singles

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj and Future just announced they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour.

The extensive outing will touch down in 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.

Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon, while Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.

