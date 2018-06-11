Booked And Busy Barbz: Nicki Minaj Announces Tour With Future, Plus TWO New Singles

Nicki Minaj Announces New Tour And Two Singles

In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj and Future just announced they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour.

The extensive outing will touch down in 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.

Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.

Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.

Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon, while Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.

Hit the flip for the latest on new music from Nicki as well as the full tour schedule.

Nick’s got another single dropping this week featuring Ariana Grande.

NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:

Fri, Sept. 21 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena

Sun, Sept. 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena

Wed, Sept. 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena

Fri, Sept. 28 Chicago, IL United Center

Sat, Sept. 29 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena

Mon, Oct. 1 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre

Tue, Oct. 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center

Thu, Oct. 4 Boston, MA TD Garden

Fri, Oct. 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena

Sun, Oct. 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center

Thu, Oct. 11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center

Sun, Oct. 14 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena

Tue, Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center

Fri, Oct. 19 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena

Sat, Oct. 20 Orlando, FL Amway Arena

Tue, Oct. 23 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum

Sun, Oct. 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena

Tue, Oct. 30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center

Thu, Nov. 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center

Fri, Nov. 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center

Sun, Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center

Tue, Nov. 6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center

Fri, Nov. 9 Portland, OR Moda Center

Sat, Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome

Fri, Nov. 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center

Sat, Nov. 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center

Sat, Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum

Sat, Nov. 24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand

NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:

Thu, Feb. 21 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle

Fri, Feb. 22 Bratislava, Slovakia Ondrej Nepela Arena

Sun, Feb. 24 Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena

Mon, Feb. 25 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Sportarena

Thu, Feb. 28 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena

Fri, Mar. 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena

Sun, Mar. 3 Oslo, Norway Spektrum

Mon, Mar. 4 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe

Wed, Mar. 6 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12

Thu, Mar. 7 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena

Sat, Mar. 9 Bordeaux, France Metropole Arena

Mon, Mar. 11 London, UK The O2

Thu, Mar. 14 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham

Fri, Mar. 15 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena

Sun, Mar. 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro

Mon, Mar. 18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena

Wed, Mar. 20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal

Fri, Mar. 22 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle

Sat, Mar. 23 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena

Mon, Mar. 25 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome

Wed, Mar. 27 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion

Thu, Mar. 28 Geneva, Switzerland Arena Geneva

