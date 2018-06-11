Booked And Busy Barbz: Nicki Minaj Announces Tour With Future, Plus TWO New Singles
Nicki Minaj Announces New Tour And Two Singles
In case you missed it, Nicki Minaj and Future just announced they’ll be hitting the road together for the first time on their NickiHndrxx tour.
The extensive outing will touch down in 50 cities across North America (produced by Live Nation) and Europe, kicking off September 21 in Baltimore, MD. It will include stops in major markets at iconic venues throughout Toronto, New York, Los Angeles, Munich, Paris, London, and more.
Tickets for the North American dates will go on sale to the general public beginning Friday, June 15th at 10am local time at LiveNation.com. Citi® is the official presale credit card of the NICKIHNDRXX tour. As such, Citi® cardmembers will have access to purchase U.S. presale tickets beginning Tuesday, June 12th at 10am local time until Thursday, June 14th at 10pm local time through Citi’s Private Pass® program. For complete presale details visit http://www.citiprivatepass.com.
Additionally, Live Nation, Artist Merch, and ZEDGE pre-sales will begin at 10am on Thursday June 14th until 10pm, all times local.
Upholding an unbreakable hot streak, Future just executive produced and curated the Superfly Official Soundtrack Album in addition to co-producing the film. The Atlanta hip-hop luminary and trendsetter is readying more new music for release very soon, while Minaj is set to release her anxiously awaited fourth full-length studio album “Queen” on August 10th.
Hit the flip for the latest on new music from Nicki as well as the full tour schedule.
Listen to Rich Sex HERE
Nick’s got another single dropping this week featuring Ariana Grande.
NICKIHNDRXX NORTH AMERICA TOUR DATES:
Fri, Sept. 21 Baltimore, MD Royal Farms Arena
Sun, Sept. 23 Washington, DC Capital One Arena
Wed, Sept. 26 Detroit, MI Little Caesars Arena
Fri, Sept. 28 Chicago, IL United Center
Sat, Sept. 29 Cincinnati, OH US Bank Arena
Mon, Oct. 1 Toronto, ON Air Canada Centre
Tue, Oct. 2 Buffalo, NY KeyBank Center
Thu, Oct. 4 Boston, MA TD Garden
Fri, Oct. 5 Uncasville, CT Mohegan Sun Arena
Sun, Oct. 7 Newark, NJ Prudential Center
Thu, Oct. 11 Brooklyn, NY Barclays Center
Sun, Oct. 14 Raleigh, NC PNC Arena
Tue, Oct. 16 Charlotte, NC Spectrum Center
Fri, Oct. 19 Miami, FL American Airlines Arena
Sat, Oct. 20 Orlando, FL Amway Arena
Tue, Oct. 23 Memphis, TN FedEx Forum
Sun, Oct. 28 Nashville, TN Bridgestone Arena
Tue, Oct. 30 New Orleans, LA Smoothie King Center
Thu, Nov. 1 Dallas, TX American Airlines Center
Fri, Nov. 2 Houston, TX Toyota Center
Sun, Nov. 4 Kansas City, MO Sprint Center
Tue, Nov. 6 Denver, CO Pepsi Center
Fri, Nov. 9 Portland, OR Moda Center
Sat, Nov. 10 Seattle, WA Tacoma Dome
Fri, Nov. 16 San Jose, CA SAP Center
Sat, Nov. 17 Sacramento, CA Golden 1 Center
Sat, Nov. 20 Los Angeles, CA The Forum
Sat, Nov. 24 Las Vegas, NV MGM Grand
NICKIHNDRXX EUROPE TOUR DATES:
Thu, Feb. 21 Munich, Germany Olympiahalle
Fri, Feb. 22 Bratislava, Slovakia Ondrej Nepela Arena
Sun, Feb. 24 Lodz, Poland Atlas Arena
Mon, Feb. 25 Budapest, Hungary Budapest Sportarena
Thu, Feb. 28 Berlin, Germany Mercedes Benz Arena
Fri, Mar. 1 Copenhagen, Denmark Royal Arena
Sun, Mar. 3 Oslo, Norway Spektrum
Mon, Mar. 4 Stockholm, Sweden Ericsson Globe
Wed, Mar. 6 Brussels, Belgium Palais 12
Thu, Mar. 7 Paris, France AccorHotels Arena
Sat, Mar. 9 Bordeaux, France Metropole Arena
Mon, Mar. 11 London, UK The O2
Thu, Mar. 14 Birmingham, UK Arena Birmingham
Fri, Mar. 15 Dublin, Ireland 3Arena
Sun, Mar. 17 Glasgow, UK SSE Hydro
Mon, Mar. 18 Manchester, UK Manchester Arena
Wed, Mar. 20 Esch-sur-Alzette, Luxembourg Rockhal
Fri, Mar. 22 Frankfurt, Germany Festhalle
Sat, Mar. 23 Cologne, Germany Lanxess Arena
Mon, Mar. 25 Amsterdam, Holland Ziggo Dome
Wed, Mar. 27 Zurich, Switzerland Hallenstadion
Thu, Mar. 28 Geneva, Switzerland Arena Geneva