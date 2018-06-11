Congratulations: #RHOA’s Shamea Morton Reveals She’s Knocked Up

Shamea Morton Is Pregnant

Congratulations are in order for Porsha Williams’ (sometimes) bestie Shamea Morton. The former Falcon’s and Hawk’s cheerleader is expecting a seed. Last July, Shamea jumped the broom in an exotic ceremony, far from for ATL. Shamea married her African boo Gerald Mweng in Kenya with guests like Tiny and Kandi Burress.

Porsha Williams missed out on the ceremony but, maybe she can make up by throwing her a baby shower???

💕 A post shared by Shamea Morton (@shameamorton) on Jun 8, 2018 at 10:09pm PDT

Folks in Shamea’s comments are saying “congratulations” to her post, including close family members. How sweet!

Congrats!