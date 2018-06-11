Exclusive: Juelz Santana Pleads With Judge To Move Back Home With Kimbella & Go On Tour – But Feds Plan To Block It

Feds Are Against Juelz Santana Moving Back In With Kimbella Following Domestic Violence Incident

Juelz Santana has asked the judge presiding over his airport gun bust case to let him start working again on tour and to move back in with his baby mama Kimbella and their children, BOSSIP has learned.

The “Whistle Song” rapper’s lawyer penned a letter to his federal judge Friday, pleading with him to let Juelz participate in this summer’s national “Dip Set” tour and to move back into the home he used to share with reality star Kimbella and their kids.

Juelz – whose real name is Laron James – said that touring is his only source of income, and since he’s the sole breadwinner for his family, he needs to get out and start earning ASAP, according to the letter, which was obtained by BOSSIP. Santana also claimed that his reasons for going back on tour weren’t just for the money: the rapper said he has plans to speak with at-risk youth about the dangers of gun violence during his tour stops in Texas, his letter states.

However, he’s likely to get some pushback from federal prosecutors, who don’t want Juelz back home with Kimbella because of a previous incident of domestic violence between the pair. But Juelz said they’ve been in intensive couples therapy, and their therapist said there is a very low risk of him assaulting her again.

BOSSIP exclusively reported last week that Juelz is facing the foreclosure of his North Jersey home, where he is now under house arrest with his mother and brother. Wells Fargo Bank said the rapper stopped paying the $486,000 mortgage on his $540,000 home in the luxe housing development where Notorious B.I.G. once lived.

Juelz is accused of bringing a loaded .38 caliber handgun to Newark Airport back in March as he prepared to board a flight for a club appearance in California. He’s been charged with two felonies and faces up to 20 years in prison.

