Desiigner Performs At New Heights Academy Charter School’s Annual Pep Rally In NYC

The G.O.O.D. Music artist surprised the students with a special performance of songs from his new EP L.O.D. and his 5x Platinum hit “Panda.” After the pep rally, Desiigner met with the students and gifted them with money!

About New Heights Academy Charter School

New Heights Academy Charter School was founded in 2006 to provide a college preparatory education in a safe and nurturing environment to students in grades 5-12 living in Harlem, Washington Heights and Inwood. Our family embodies the core values of perseverance, responsibility, integrity, discipline and enthusiasm. Our school culture is characterized by transparent communication, trust in community members, and an appreciation for diversity of perspectives. Our scholars are engaged in a rigorous, college preparatory curriculum which emphasizes critical thinking, curiosity, competence, confidence and control. We are committed to ensuring 90% of students achieve mastery of 90% of the common core learning standards by 2018. For more information, please visit www.newheightsacademy.org and check out more photos below!