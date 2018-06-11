Seen On The Scene: Erykah Badu Hosts Special Screening Of “Sorry To Bother You” With Omari Hardwick And Boots Riley

In honor of the highly anticipated film SORRY TO BOTHER YOU, Annapurna Pictures presented a special screening hosted by recording artist Erykah Badu at the Angelika Film Center in Dallas, TX.

Immediately following the screening, Erykah Badu, cast member Omari Hardwick, and director Boots Riley engaged in a special Facebook Live Q&A discussion about the film.

Sorry To Bother You is an alternate present-day version of Oakland. Telemarketer Cassius Green (Lakeith Stanfield) discovers a magical key to professional success, propelling him into a macabre universe. The ensemble cast consists of Lakeith Stanfield, Tessa Thompson, Armie Hammer, Terry Crews, Steven Yeun, Omari Hardwick, Jermaine Fowler, and Danny Glover. The film is written and directed by Boots Riley and produced by Nina Yang Bongiovi, Forest Whitaker, Charles D. King and George Rush with distributed by Annapurna Pictures.