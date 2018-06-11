Motherland Motorsport: Nigerian Son Buries His Beloved Baba In Brand-Spankin’ New BMW X6

Image via Aaron Davidson/Getty Images

Son Buries His Father Inside A BMW X6 In Nigeria

When a family member passes, people generally want them to transition to the afterlife in as much comfort as possible. In most cases that comfort is provided by a luxurious wooden casket lined with plush fabric.

In this case, the comfort is provided by leather-appointed seats and roomy cabin with plenty of head room.

So someone was buried in a BMW X6 in Nigeria 😭 pic.twitter.com/rNqWmtWkN2 — Lex™ (@kinglherx) June 10, 2018

According to DailyMail, a loving (and rich) Nigerian son buried his father inside of a BMW SUV. The son, Azubuike, is said to have spent over $88,000 USD to buy the vehicle off the showroom floor to house his father’s essence.

Apparently there were some Facebook users who didn’t find this cute:

Sifiso Inno Makhashila said: ‘Buy the car for your parent while he is still alive if you are moneyed and bury them with a decent coffin but this is just being foolish and showing off. Obienice Mohale wrote: ‘This is the sort of thing that keeps us poor as black people’. Calvin Cal Diamean said:’Insanity and selfishness regardless of that fact that is your cash.’

What say you? Is a BMW coffin OD?