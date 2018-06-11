International House Of GTFOH: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Reactions To IHOP’s Name Change Shenanigans

Dear Internet, we abbreciate your batience. Now let’s see who guessed right. B-hold!!!!! #IHOb pic.twitter.com/Fh3SkZ7s3Y — IHOb (@IHOb) June 11, 2018

IHOP Changed Its Name To IHOB & Sparked Chaos

So far, we’re not crazy about 2018 and this baffling IHOP name change stunt only made things worse, especially for those who enjoy pancakes from the once beloved chain not…burgers. Yes, burgers (in a land filled with quality burger joints), which they seem to believe they can do well despite never really mastering pancakes.

But anywho, it’s IHOB(urgers) now (YES, IHOB! NO, SERIOUSLY, IHOB!) and the whole entire internet is in shambles.

Looking for people who go to IHOP for burgers. pic.twitter.com/shUgIRaXAi — Dave Weasel (@DaveWeasel) June 11, 2018

Peep the Twitter chaos over IHOP’s baffling name change on the flip.