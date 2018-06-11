International House Of GTFOH: Funniest (And PETTIEST) Reactions To IHOP’s Name Change Shenanigans
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
1 of 15
❯
❮
IHOP Changed Its Name To IHOB & Sparked Chaos
So far, we’re not crazy about 2018 and this baffling IHOP name change stunt only made things worse, especially for those who enjoy pancakes from the once beloved chain not…burgers. Yes, burgers (in a land filled with quality burger joints), which they seem to believe they can do well despite never really mastering pancakes.
But anywho, it’s IHOB(urgers) now (YES, IHOB! NO, SERIOUSLY, IHOB!) and the whole entire internet is in shambles.
Peep the Twitter chaos over IHOP’s baffling name change on the flip.
Continue Slideshow
Feature photo By Kathryn Scott Osler/The Denver Post via Getty Images