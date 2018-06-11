Bye Wiiiiig! Kim Zolciak Announces Her New Single & You Won’t Believe The Name
- By Bossip Staff
Kim Zolciak Announces New Single
Kim Zolciak’s releasing new music again. After dropping her Kandi Burruss assisted hit “Don’t Be Tardy” in 2009, Kim Zolciak’s previewing a new single titled “Wig.”
The ex-RHOA star previewed the single on her Instagram that features the chorus; “My wig,my wig, my wig, my wig, my wig, yeaaaah!”
KIMBERLY.
A wise woman once said, “BYE WIG!”
