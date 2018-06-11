Bye Wiiiiig! Kim Zolciak Announces Her New Single & You Won’t Believe The Name

- By Bossip Staff
Charles Sykes/Bravo/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images

We’ll be tardy…

Kim Zolciak Announces New Single

Kim Zolciak’s releasing new music again. After dropping her Kandi Burruss assisted hit “Don’t Be Tardy” in 2009, Kim Zolciak’s previewing a new single titled “Wig.”

The ex-RHOA star previewed the single on her Instagram that features the chorus; “My wig,my wig, my wig, my wig, my wig, yeaaaah!”

KIMBERLY.

A wise woman once said, “BYE WIG!”

Are YOU buying Kim Zolciak’s new track???

