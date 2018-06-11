Will You Be Watching, Bruv? VH1 Reportedly Filming ‘Love & Hip Hop London’

- By Bossip Staff
Johnny Nunez/Getty Images for Essence

Hate it or love it?!

VH1 Reportedly Filming “Love & Hip Hop London”

VH1 is reportedly prepping a new spinoff across the pond. According to TheJasmineBrand, Mona Scott Young and friends are secretly shooting the latest in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise; “Love & Hip Hop London.”

So far details are skimpy but members of the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast including Teairra Mari, Bridget Kelly, Brooke Valentine are filming in London and reportedly meeting some of the new cast.

Newcomer La’Britney is also filming in London.

#FWU Music video dropping 6/11 #LaBday ♊️ Photography by @tiffanyjewels

A post shared by La'Britney (@labritney_) on

Who do YOU see on the “Love & Hip Hop London cast??? Skepta??? Giggs???

Comments

