Will You Be Watching, Bruv? VH1 Reportedly Filming ‘Love & Hip Hop London’

VH1 Reportedly Filming “Love & Hip Hop London”

VH1 is reportedly prepping a new spinoff across the pond. According to TheJasmineBrand, Mona Scott Young and friends are secretly shooting the latest in the “Love & Hip Hop” franchise; “Love & Hip Hop London.”

So far details are skimpy but members of the “Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood” cast including Teairra Mari, Bridget Kelly, Brooke Valentine are filming in London and reportedly meeting some of the new cast.

Newcomer La’Britney is also filming in London.

Who do YOU see on the “Love & Hip Hop London cast??? Skepta??? Giggs???