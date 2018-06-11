Let Justice Prevail: Prison-Lifer Cyntoia Brown To Fight For Freedom After Killing Her Human Trafficking Captor

Image via Tennessee Department of Corrections/Getty

Cyntoia Brown To Face U.S. Appeals Board To Fight For Freedom

Cyntoia Brown‘s last opportunity to be freed from bondage might just be this week as she faces a U.S. federal appeals court.

According to NBCNews, Brown, now 30 after being sentenced to life in prison at age 16, will be 69 years old before she is eligible for parole. Which is insane.

“I do pray that you show mercy and that you give me a second chance,” Cyntoia Brown said recently as she sat before a parole board behind the walls of the Tennessee Prison for Women.

Cyntoia isn’t just any ol’ murderous inmate. She killed a man who had picked her up as a prostitute and was, in her words, acting in self-defense. During her time in prison, she’s truly rehabilitated herself in the way that prison purports itself to do…

“I have a college degree now. I have a family … a whole community of people who love me, who believe in me, who support me,” Brown told the board on May 23.

Her lawyers are hoping the court will take notice of recent Supreme Court rulings that deem life sentences without parole to be an unconstitutional sentence for a minor.

The system has failed. It’s heart breaking to see a young girl sex trafficked then when she has the courage to fight back is jailed for life! We have to do better & do what’s right. I’ve called my attorneys yesterday to see what can be done to fix this. #FreeCyntoiaBrown pic.twitter.com/73y26mLp7u — Kim Kardashian West (@KimKardashian) November 21, 2017

Fresh off scoring victory for Alice Marie Johnson, we’ll see if Kim’s social justice juice can pull enough strings to go 2-for-2.