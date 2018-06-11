New Cheaters Summer Anthem: Jodi Couture “Schemin On The Low” Graphically Describes Side-Sex… [Video]
- By Bossip Staff
Hey, you can’t make this stuff up. Jodi is a well known Instagram model with over 200K followers and just released the visuals for her “Schemin On The Low” jawn the other day.
Turn the pages to see some of her videos and pictures.
“They say the best fruit is the forbidden fruit. Jodi Couture proves that while she’s “Scheming on the Low,” letting it be known that when she wants you, she has all the sex appeal that can make any man forget who they are with for a taste of that forbidden fruit.”