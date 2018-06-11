Who Looked More Bangin At The Tony Awards?

- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Kerry Washington 2018 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

The Most Beautiful Looks At The Tony Awards

In case you missed the Tony Awards Sunday we wanted to make sure you saw just how lovely some of our faves looked. Our best dressed list definitely included Kerry Washington, Condola Rashad, Uzo Aduba and Tiffany Haddish.

Condola Rashad 2018 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Love this color on Condola!

Uzo Aduba 2018 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

And Uzo definitely looks great in yellow.

Tiffany Haddish 2018 Tony Awards held at Radio City Music Hall - Arrivals.

Joseph Marzullo/WENN.com

Who do you think Looked More Bangin?

Check out more looks from the awards below then hit the flip for an appearance from someone who might surprise you.

PREVIOUS NEXT PAGE
12
Categories: Who Looked More Bangin?

More Stories From Bossip

Comments

blog comments powered by Disqus