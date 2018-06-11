Who Looked More Bangin At The Tony Awards?

The Most Beautiful Looks At The Tony Awards

In case you missed the Tony Awards Sunday we wanted to make sure you saw just how lovely some of our faves looked. Our best dressed list definitely included Kerry Washington, Condola Rashad, Uzo Aduba and Tiffany Haddish.

Love this color on Condola!

And Uzo definitely looks great in yellow.

Who do you think Looked More Bangin?

Check out more looks from the awards below then hit the flip for an appearance from someone who might surprise you.