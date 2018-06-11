Congratulations! WAGS Miami’s Ashley Nicole & Hubby Welcome Second Sporty Seed
- By Bossip Staff
View Comments
Ashley Nicole Wheeler Gives Birth
Congrats are in order for the Wheeler family. Ashley Nicole of WAGS Miami recently gave birth to her second child with her free agent husband Phillip Wheeler. This is the second boy for the happy couple.
Ashley previously told Bossip that she and her bestie Darnell Nicole are launching a YouTube channel where they’ll go on “The Simple Life” style adventures and yes, feature their children.
Congrats Ashley!