Why So Hush Hush? Pat Neely Quietly Remarries & Is Expecting A Seed 4 Years After Split From Chef Gina Neely

Pat Neely Remarries And Expecting Child With Tamika Parks

Celebrity chef Pat Neely hasn’t been as vocal about his relationships since his split with ex-wife Gina Neely, but it seems he’s doing just fine. Back in 2014, the couple called it quits after their cooking show success “Down Home With The Neely’s” and 20 years together. Gina called what they had a “business relationship”. Since their split, she’s been unabashed about finding the right kind of love, participating in a dating reality style show.

“Was Pat devastated when I left? I think yes,” Neely told BOSSIP. “But I finally had the strength to walk away…I think the show impacted our marriage. It was like a business relationship, not a marriage. I wanted that old school in love feeling. It was quality versus quantity. I gave him all I could, and I’m happy to be able to get on with my life.”

Pat however, found love and quietly put a ring on it. He hasn’t posted his wife yet on social media but according to a marriage certificate filed in Troup County, Georgia and obtained by The Blast, Pat and Tamika Parks tied the knot on October 7, 2017. Today she changed her profile photo on facebook to this one of her pregnant belly.

Previously, Gina Neely told PEOPLE she has not spoken to Pat since the day she left him.