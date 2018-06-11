Congrats? Month-Old Boos Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Engaged To Be Husband And Wife

Image via Alison Hale/NBC/NBCU Photo Bank via Getty Images/Jason Kempin/Getty Images

Ariana Grande And Pete Davidson Are Engaged

Well, well, well…what have we here? Summer is fast approaching and it appears that love is in the air.

Someone check on Mac Miller.

According to TMZ, Ariana Grande and SNL’s Pete Davidson are going to become husband and wife.

Someone please check on Mac Miller.

After barely a month of “official” dating, Pete bent the knee and asked if Ariana would be his queen.

Someone PLEASE check on Mac Miller!