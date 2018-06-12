It’s A Wrap: Miss Quad Confirms Divorce & Says THIS Is Why She’s ‘Freeing Herself’ From Her Marriage

Quad Confirms Divorce On “Sister Circle Live”

After weeks of speculation, Miss Quad is confirming that she’s filed for divorce. The “Sister Circle Live” host spoke on dissolving her marriage Monday while discussing season 6 of “Married To Medicine” and a women’s empowerment brunch she participated in.

According to Quad during the “Let It Go” brunch sponsored by Paris Chanel, she spoke candidly on divorcing her husband Dr. G and feeling victorious after finding peace in it.

“I talked a little about me filing for divorce and me choosing not to be in a state of depression and choosing to be a victor,” said Quad. “A lot of times we put ourselves in suffrage and bondage, for what? Because we feel that we need to be loyal to this person or situation even though it’s not right? I just choose to not fall victim to that.”

TheJasmineBrand reported that Quad and her estranged husband separated around April 2 and Quad filed in May.

We wish her all the best, it was clear at the “Married To Medicine” reunion that things needed to change.