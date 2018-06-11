Watch As Swizz Beatz and Timbaland Get Into A Legendary Beat Battle At HOT 97 Summerjam [Video]

Who do you feel like one this round??

It turns out that the two will have many more chances to face off, as they are taking their battle on the road. The legendary producers told TMZ they plan to hit stadiums across the country and let crowds judge just who has the better beats — with a cast of celebrity special guests hitting the stages with them, of course.

Is this a tour you’ll buy tickets for??

