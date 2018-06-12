R.I.P.: ‘America’s Got Talent’ Winner Neal Boyd Dead At Age 42

“AGT” Winner Neal Boyd Dead at 42

Sad news for the music world today, as ‘America’s Got Talent’ contest winner Neal Boyd has passed away. He was 42.

The opera singer who took home the $1 million grand prize back in 2008 passed away in his mother’s Sikeston, Missouri home around 6 p.m. last Sunday.

According to Page Six, Boyd suffered from a number of medical issues, ranging from Kidney failure, heart failure, and liver problems. On top of that, he was severely injured in a 2017 car accident.

After winning AGT, Nelson released an album called “My American Dream” back on 2009. He also later ran as a Republican candidate for a southeast Missouri House of Representatives seat, though he did not manage to win.

May he rest in peace.

Getty