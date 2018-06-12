Chicago Police Under Fire For Handcuffing Frightened And Crying 10-Year-Old Boy As A “Teenage Suspect” [Video]

10-year-old Michael Thomas Jr.’s family is understandably concerned as their child was handcuffed and humiliated in front of a local shop last week.

NBC Chicago reports that police say they’d received multiple calls reporting a “10-to 12-year-old with a gun” running loose in the area. They decided that Thomas fit the description, and claim that Michael ran briefly when they confronted him. In other reports, the boy claims that officers told him that he was a juvenile escapee with a gun on him, though he denied it. It’s unclear which reason the officers are sticking to as the reason they chose to handcuff the boy.

As you can see in the above video, the little boy was so frightened by the incident that he was crying, shaking, and even urinated on himself out of fear. SMH.

Police reportedly let him go about 15 minutes later after establishing that he was NOT the teenage boy they were searching for

Getty/YouTube