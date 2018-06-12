BasketballWives Here’s What Happened When Malaysia Told OG Her Wig Was Sliding Off Her Scalp

Malaysia Pargo And OG Chijindu Face Off On Basketball Wives

Lingerie football player turned Basketball Wives star Ogum “OG” Chijindu might have met her match during last night’s episode of the VH1 program.

OG was seen meeting up with Malaysia Pargo at the request of Jackie Christie who thought the two of them could be great friends. Also alongside them was Evelyn Lozada who OG quickly asked about her beef with Jackie—a “traitor move” on her part according to Malaysia who wondered if the newbie was really Jackie’s friend.

Shade was thrown and Malaysia politely pointed out that OG’s very thrifty wig was slowly sliding off her scalp.

Malaysia: “Yours is coming off, I see it.” OG: “You don’t see anything, not with those bangs.” Malaysia: “Your wig is already in the car where you need to go.”

LMAO!

Malaysia then threw a wig party and invited the agitated athlete so she could get some new (better fitting) bundles.

While the show was airing Malaysia and her fans were cracking nonstop jokes about OG’s hair debacle…

“Malaysia, Fix My Wig.” New show alert. 😂 #BasketballWives — Malaysia Pargo (@MalaysiaPargo) June 12, 2018

and OG clapped back saying she’s never scared.

..THANKS LUV..

CLEARLY NOTHiNG TO BE SCARED OF 😂😘😎😘 https://t.co/1L7iMUlRh6 — •💋• Ogom Chijindu (@iHeartOG) June 12, 2018

What do YOU think about Basketball Wives newbie OG???

More on the flip.