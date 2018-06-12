Metrolink Security Gets Slap On Wrist After Telling Black-Mexican Passenger “Train Must Be Going To Tijuana!” [Video]

- By Bossip Staff
(GETTY)

A California Metrolink worker received a minor slap on the wrist after thinking he could joke with a black girl about the Hispanic passengers. Little did Gomer Pyle know, the girl was half Mexican and he was joking about her family.

The workers were hit with a small suspension and given “sensitivity” classes, which in an essence, means nothing to racists. It’s not like he didn’t know he was being racist…

