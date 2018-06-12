Slayyyy King! FashionNovaMEN Is Already Pushing Twitter Into The Man Yammy Abyss

I’m not mad at the @FashionNova men’s line tho! My dick print bout to be poppin in those sweats 🙌🏼 pic.twitter.com/PNqV1qubdR — Timothy DeLaGhetto (@TimothyDeLaG) June 12, 2018

FashionNovaMEN Is Shattering The Internet

2018 has been hard on us all but at least we (FINALLY) have FashionNovaMEN to make things a lil better and bless the fellas with a plethora of saucy fashions that certainly will unleash their inner-bad bish ALL Summer ’18.

When your homies keep gassing your Fashion Nova Mens fit pic.twitter.com/qmKJo3bQWy — ayo (@_a_y_o) June 3, 2018

Peep the hilarious Twitter chaos over Fashionnova for men on the flip.