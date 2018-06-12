So Sad: U.S. Olympic Skier Bode Miller Suffers Tragic Loss Of Toddler Daughter In Pool Accident

Bode Miller Mourning Death Of 19-Month-Old Daughter

This is so sad. Olympic skier Bode Miller is grieving after his 19-month-old daughter Emeline Grier Miller drowned Saturday, June 9th.

According to US Weekly reports, paramedics were called to a home in the neighborhood of Coto de Caza, around 6:30 p.m. They performed CPR on Emmy and rushed her to an emergency room at Orange County hospital where doctors were unable to revive her. She died on Sunday.

Miller posted a message dedicated to his daughter on Monday:

“We are beyond devastated. Our baby girl, Emmy, passed away yesterday. Never in a million years did we think we would experience a pain like this. Her love, her light, her spirit will never be forgotten,” he wrote. “Our little girl loved life and lived it to it’s fullest everyday. Our family respectfully requests privacy during this painful time.”

Miller, who is married to volleyball player Morgan Beck Miller, also have a 3-year-old son Nash and are expecting a baby this October.

Miller is also the father of a son Samuel, 5, and daughter Neesyn, 10, from previous relationships.

Orange County sheriff’s spokeswoman Carrie Braun says that Emeline’s death is under investigation.