Boo-The-F***-Hoo: Pierced Political Pawn Dennis Rodman Cries Over Backlash From Trump-Kim Summit [Video]

Image via Raymond Hall/GC Images/Getty

Dennis Rodman Cries Over Backlash From North Korea Support

Dennis Rodman loves him some Donald Trump about as much as Terrell Owens loves his quarterback, he’s even willing to shed sunken negro tears over his bigoted BFF Donald Trump.

Yesterday he appeared on Chris Cuomo’s show on CNN and got all emo because people are being mean to him…

The pathetic sobbing starts at the 5:00 mark.

Get this joker TF outta here.