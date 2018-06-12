Sprung Off That Youngin’: Blac Chyna Gets Her Tender ToyBoy’s Name Tatted On Her Frame

Blac Chyna Is Back At It Again With The Boo Tattoos

Blac Chyna is back at it again with the boo tattoos! We know y’all remember the mayhem that ensued after Chyna got a Future tattoo to promote her appearance in his “Rich Sex” video and possibly because she was entranced after their brief dalliance… Well Chyna’s now sporting some new ink in honor of her 18-year-old rapper boo thang

Chyna posted this photo where if you squint really hard or use a magnifying glass you can definitely see the name Jay tatted right inside her arm crease/inner elbow.

Do you think this love will last?