FDB: Dusty Foot Becky Fired From Her Job Over Racist “Ni**er Hunting” Snapchat Post

Image via Getty

Woman Fired From Job For Racist Snapchat About “N-Word Hunting”

The Donald Trump presidency has given racists courage like never before. Take this 20-year-old redneck broad Tabitha Duncan for example. Tabitha was recently fired from her low-paying gig as a sports bar waitress after posting a devoutly racist Snapchat video.

According to RawStory, Tabitha and her soup cookie cohorts thought it would be a gas to go “ni**er hunting”, whatever that is. Not only did they think THAT was a good idea, they posted their Ritz-y conspiracy on social media.

“So we going n****r hunting today or what?” an off-camera male says. “We’re going n****r hunting,” answers another man — who may be the driver, hanging outside the vehicle. “We’re fucking n****r hunting right now, uh?” the off-camera male replies. “You get them n****s,” Duncan then says with a smile, as the narrator tells her how pretty she is.

A quick scour of Tabitha’s Facebook page shows multiple posts showing support to Trump and posts that ridicule NFL players for protesting police shootings.

No shock there.

Flip the page to see the Snapchat video that effectively sent Tabitha to the unemployment office.