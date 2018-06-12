Celebrity Seeds: Congratulations Ming Lee Simmons Is A High School Grad And A Full Grown Problem
- By Bossip Staff
Ming Lee Simmons Graduates High School
Folks who grew up in the Baby Phat era will likely appreciate this so much more… Kimora Simmons and Russell Simmons eldest daughter Ming Lee graduated from high school this week.
The new grad posted this message on her Instagram… While her proud parents each posted messages of their own.
As you can see Kimora’s ex Djimon Hounsou was also on hand to support Ming.
After the ceremony, the family headed to Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills for a celebratory dinner.
Check out the photos below
Hit the flip to see what Ming is going to be a BIG BIG problem (if she’s not already).