Celebrity Seeds: Congratulations Ming Lee Simmons Is A High School Grad And A Full Grown Problem

Ming Lee Simmons Graduates High School

Folks who grew up in the Baby Phat era will likely appreciate this so much more… Kimora Simmons and Russell Simmons eldest daughter Ming Lee graduated from high school this week.

on to the next…🎓 A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on Jun 11, 2018 at 4:14pm PDT

The new grad posted this message on her Instagram… While her proud parents each posted messages of their own.

As you can see Kimora’s ex Djimon Hounsou was also on hand to support Ming.

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on Jun 11, 2018 at 1:05pm PDT

After the ceremony, the family headed to Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills for a celebratory dinner.

