Celebrity Seeds: Congratulations Ming Lee Simmons Is A High School Grad And A Full Grown Problem

NEW YORK, NY - SEPTEMBER 13: (L-R) Ming Lee Simmons (L) and designer Kimora Lee Simmons attend the Kimora Lee Simmons Presentation during New York Fashion Week at The Bowery Hotel on September 13, 2017 in New York City.

(Desiree Navarro/WireImage)

Ming Lee Simmons Graduates High School

Folks who grew up in the Baby Phat era will likely appreciate this so much more… Kimora Simmons and Russell Simmons eldest daughter Ming Lee graduated from high school this week.

on to the next…🎓

A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

The new grad posted this message on her Instagram… While her proud parents each posted messages of their own.

As you can see Kimora’s ex Djimon Hounsou was also on hand to support Ming.

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on

@mingleesimmons Graduation 👩‍🎓!!!! #wolfe Lee Leissner

A post shared by Russell Simmons (@unclerush) on

After the ceremony, the family headed to Il Pastaio in Beverly Hills for a celebratory dinner.

Check out the photos below

Hit the flip to see what Ming is going to be a BIG BIG problem (if she’s not already).

👼🏽

A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

Love Affair 🧡

A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

    Relax & Refresh 🐚

    A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

    🚿🌴

    A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

    Mexico tingz 🌴

    A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

    Waiting on spring break ☀️

    A post shared by 𝔐𝔦𝔫𝔤 𝔏𝔢𝔢 𝔖𝔦𝔪𝔪𝔬𝔫𝔰 🍒 (@mingleesimmons) on

