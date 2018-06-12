Marvel’s ‘Luke Cage’: Harlem’s Queen Rises and Confronts New Menace [VIDEO]

Final Trailer For Luke Cage Looks Incredible

This looks amazing!

“You don’t need to be bulletproof to be a superhero. Black women have always had superpowers; turning pain into progress. Harlem doesn’t need a hero, it needs a Queen.” – Mariah Dillard

In the final trailer for the new season of Marvel’s Luke Cage, which premieres globally on Netflix June 22, Mariah Dillard is faced with an imminent and formidable threat to her hold over Harlem – the unstoppable Bushmaster. Armed with Mariah’s deepest secrets, Bushmaster endangers everything that she holds most dear. Meanwhile, Luke Cage wrestles with the idea of intervening and protecting Mariah for the good of Harlem.

Will you be watching?