Hi, Your Highness: Meghan Markle’s Grill-Side Striptease Will Be Used As Evidence In Kate’s Nude Lawsuit

Image via Chris Jackson/Getty Images

Meghan Markle Photos Used In Magazine’s Appeal Argument

The folks who sit high on the hog across the pond are not too keen on people attempting to sully their good name. Hence, why they sued Closer magazine for publishing topless photos of Kate Middleton sunbathing back in 2012.

According to DailyMail, Kate and William were awarded 92,000 pounds in a lawsuit, but Closer isn’t going away that easy. They are appealing the award and they’re using Meghan Markle to make their argument.

In 2013, Markle did a sexy striptease-y video for Men’s Health magazine. Closer plans to argue that since Markle was ok with provocative pics being taken of her, that Kate should really be trippin’.

That is easily one of the dumbest arguments we’ve ever hear. That unauthorized nude photos are akin to doing a sanctioned photoshoot. Maybe they do things different over there, but uhhhh…