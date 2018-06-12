Clucker Coverup: Felony Indicted Rose McGowan Says She Was Framed For Yayo Found In Her Wallet

In White Folks News: Rose McGown Indicted On Cocaine Possession

This past Monday, actress Rose McGowan was indicted on felony charges for cocaine possession and she’s arguing that it was planted on her by Harvey Weinstein.

According to charging documents, cocaine was found in a wallet McGowan left behind on a United flight last year. According to McGowan’s rationale, Weinstein slipped the coke in her luggage to have her imprisoned…

McGowan’s attorney, Jose Baez told PEOPLE, “Rose steadfastly maintains her innocence. These charges would have never been brought if it weren’t for her activism as a voice for women everywhere. I assure you,” he continued. “This selective prosecution will be met with a strong defense

Sure it was planted…and Weinstein also knew she was going to accidentally leave her wallet behind??? If convicted, she faces up to a year in prison.

Side note: remember when she compared being a White woman to being an N-word?