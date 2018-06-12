Another One: Daddy Drizzy Spotted With THIS Triple Thicccc Twerker In Toronto

- By Bossip Staff
Don’t tell Pusha Teaaaaa

Is Drake Dating Model Zmeena?

Another day, another Sophie Brussaux baaawdied babe for Drake.

After being spotted with model Malaika Tery in Toronto it looks like Daddy Drizzy’s set his sights on a new woman. The post-Pusha T taunted rapper was spotted this week leaving a restaurant with an EXTREMELY copiously curved lady…

that woman has since been identified as model/stripper Zmeena Orr.

Zmeena who admits to buying her baaaawdy, is known for posting twerk tapes and promoting her private videos. She’s also an aspiring actress and singer.

It’s CLEAR that Drizzy has a type….

More of Drizzy’s maybe lady Zmeena on the flip.

Here’s a clip of Zmeena singing.

Hate it or love it?

