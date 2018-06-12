Another One: Daddy Drizzy Spotted With THIS Triple Thicccc Twerker In Toronto

Don’t tell Pusha Teaaaaa

Is Drake Dating Model Zmeena?

Another day, another Sophie Brussaux baaawdied babe for Drake.

After being spotted with model Malaika Tery in Toronto it looks like Daddy Drizzy’s set his sights on a new woman. The post-Pusha T taunted rapper was spotted this week leaving a restaurant with an EXTREMELY copiously curved lady…

that woman has since been identified as model/stripper Zmeena Orr.

I Love ❤️City Nights!!! A post shared by Zmeena (@zmeenaorr) on May 26, 2018 at 12:03am PDT

Zmeena who admits to buying her baaaawdy, is known for posting twerk tapes and promoting her private videos. She’s also an aspiring actress and singer.

It’s CLEAR that Drizzy has a type….

🍿🎥💥 A post shared by Zmeena (@zmeenaorr) on May 25, 2018 at 9:30pm PDT

More of Drizzy’s maybe lady Zmeena on the flip.