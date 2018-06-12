Caption THIS Image From NYC’s Historic Hip-Hop Power Of Influence Event

Lil Kim, Dapper Dan, Angela Simmons, Maino, Havoc, Dave East And Styles P Are Honored For Black Music Month

New York’s City Hall was poppin’ Monday thanks to the 2018 Power of Influence Awards which honored Lil Kim, Dapper Dan, Dave East, Angela Simmons, Havoc, Maino and Styles P.

