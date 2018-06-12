Florida Crazies: Orlando Psycho Shoots A Cop Before Killing Himself And 4 Children Ages 1, 6, 10, 11
- By Bossip Staff
Image via Getty/Volusia County Branch Jail
Florida always finds a way to disturb us more and more with each passing day that we allow them to be apart of our sovereign nation.
According to the OrlandoSentinel, 35-year-old Gary Wayne Lindsey Jr. assaulted a woman and shot police officer Kevin Valencia before he kidnapped four children and barricaded himself inside a house in Orlando.
After an all-day standoff with police, Lindsey killed each of the children, aged 1, 6, 10 and 11 before ultimately committing suicide.
Lindsey was already on probation from a previous incident of arson and fleeing police custody.
