Will You Be Watching? Oprah Hosts Screening For Black Hollyweird Romance Series “Love Is ____”

Will You Be Watching? “Love Is___” Cast Attent Premiere Screening

Oprah hosted a Hollywood premiere party for the cast of “Love Is ____” and everyone was looking melaninated and delicious!

“Love Is___” is the new original one-hour romantic drama from award-winning producers Mara Brock Akil and Salim Akil. It’s premiering on Tuesday, June 19 at 10 p.m. ET/PT on OWN: Oprah Winfrey Network.

the show is set primarily in 1990’s Los Angeles against the backdrop of Black Hollywood, “Love Is__” follows Nuri (Michele Weaver) and Yasir (Will Catlett), a couple from seemingly opposite worlds, as they chase their dreams and learn to follow their hearts. Told from the perspective of the couple’s present-day selves, the romantic drama also revisits the social issues and vibrant black culture of that time reflecting on how it all aligned to shape the couple they have become nearly 20 years later — a power couple navigating a complex set of social codes while also balancing successful careers and a beautiful family.

Will you be watching?